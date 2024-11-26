News & Insights

IF Bancorp Announces Leadership Changes and Appointments

November 26, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

IF Bancorp ( (IROQ) ) has issued an update.

IF Bancorp, Inc. announced leadership changes with Walter H. Hasselbring, III stepping down as President to become Chair of the Board, while Thomas J. Chamberlain is appointed as the new President. As Hasselbring continues as CEO, the company aims for strong leadership by combining roles and appointing Joseph A. Cowan as Lead Independent Director. These strategic moves are designed to enhance oversight and maintain consistent leadership within the company and its subsidiary, Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association.

