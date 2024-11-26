IF Bancorp Announces Leadership Changes and Appointments

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
IF Bancorp ( (IROQ) ) has issued an update.
IF Bancorp, Inc. announced leadership changes with Walter H. Hasselbring, III stepping down as President to become Chair of the Board, while Thomas J. Chamberlain is appointed as the new President. As Hasselbring continues as CEO, the company aims for strong leadership by combining roles and appointing Joseph A. Cowan as Lead Independent Director. These strategic moves are designed to enhance oversight and maintain consistent leadership within the company and its subsidiary, Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association.
Find detailed analytics on IROQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.