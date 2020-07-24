If A Resurgence of Covid-19 Can't Move Markets, What Can?

I hate to say it, but it seems that the most important news story in America is, in terms of the stock market, so stale now as to be almost irrelevant. The U.S. still has a massive coronavirus problem, but another million cases here, another couple of thousand deaths there, is being largely disregarded by the market. If the resurgence of the virus were to make re-opening schools and therefore getting back to work less likely in a large part of the country, the economic consequences would be dire. And yet, over a disastrous month of rising Covid-19 cases, the S&P 500 has gained around 8%.

Traders and investors are presumably betting on politicians being ruthless and cynical enough to place economic growth over public health and human life. Sadly, that may not be a bad bet.

So, if the biggest news story out there isn’t moving the needle in terms of stock prices, what will?

In normal times, you would think that corporate earnings, the most fundamental driver of equities, would be the answer to that question. These are obviously not normal times. As earnings season gets into full flow, it is starting to look as if things like Mattel (MAT) making more Barbies, or another company losing money and beating slashed EPS forecasts are seen as good signs. The overall decline of 40% or so in EPS compared to last year is being ignored.

Looking back over the last few years, there are two things that have consistently provoked a market reaction, whatever the underlying conditions.

One is the possibility of stimulus, either fiscal or monetary being withdrawn (see Q4 2018 when the Fed was trying to “normalize” interest rates). However, given that the Fed is now all in, even buying ETFs to further expand their balance sheet, and that the argument in Congress is whether we should add one trillion or three to the deficit this time around, that is not something likely to worry traders right now.

The other is the possibility of an all-out trade war between the world’s two largest economies, the U.S. and China. That is a story that is re-emerging and has the capacity to destroy the rally.

The renewed focus on China from the White House should really come as no surprise. Donald Trump is trailing by double digits to Joe Biden in even Fox News polls, so has to do something. Bashing China diverts attention to that country’s role in the rising coronavirus body count and creates an overseas enemy that can be focused on as the President wraps himself in the flag.

I am certainly no politician, but that seems to me to be a very high-risk strategy. Perception of economic conditions is generally recognized as the most important factor in an incumbent’s re-election bid, and most voters’ perception of the economy is based on two things: their own job status and income, and the balance of their 401k. Picking a fight with China risks damaging both of those things in the runup to the election.

Given that, it is entirely possible that this current round of tit-for-tat and name-calling will fizzle out soon. The latest move by China indicates that they, at least, are hoping for that. Closing the U.S. Consulate in Chengdu is about the minimum you could expect in retaliation for the U.S. closing their Houston Consulate. As the Eurasia Group’s Michael Hirson says in the linked article, that is a like for like action. Closing, say, the Shanghai or Hong Kong Consulates would have been an escalation.

What remains to be seen is whether the Trump administration is also prepared to let this fade away. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech yesterday suggests they may not, so investors should be watching developments in that area over the next couple of weeks rather than other, more widely covered news stories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.