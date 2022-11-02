If 8% inflation is worrying, 3% could be worse

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Here’s one way the inflation story might go. The Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday – then again in smaller steps in December and February, as expected. The rate at which consumer prices are rising falls from its current 8% to 2%, and unemployment rises, modestly, to around 4.5%. That’s the scenario the Fed hopes for. But what if inflation doesn’t go back to 2%, and instead sticks somewhere higher, like 3%? That’s when things could start to get scary.

Fed chief Jay Powell only has one tool to contain the escalation in prices: trusty old interest rates. But much about the current environment is new and unusual. Consumers keep spending even as goods and services get more expensive. Some measures suggest that inflation is coming down, such as the sharp drop in how long it’s taking manufacturers to get deliveries. Other signals still suggest an economy running hot, like the rise in job openings in September.

For years, the central bank struggled to get inflation up to its 2% goal. Now the time it will take to get it down to that target is anyone’s guess. Global trade flows have slowed, and energy costs may remain high for as long as war rages in Ukraine. The Brookings Institute reckons lingering Covid-19 symptoms will continue to keep 4 million people out of work– which could make America less productive or increase healthcare costs. Plus, the Fed’s staff says the growth rate at which the economy starts to overheat is lower than previously thought, according to minutes from a September meeting.

For a central bank, the nightmare scenario is one where inflation subsides to a level above its target and then plateaus. Unlike now, rate-setters’ path would be much less clear. One option is to keep tightening. But each notch of rising rates would add stress for borrowers, and push equity markets lower. The Fed doesn’t technically have to care about that, but it could become a political issue if the paper wealth of America’s affluent goes up in smoke. Some Democrats already argue the Fed’s rate hikes hurt the poor; some Republicans blame Powell for letting inflation run amok in the first place.

The alternative would be to move the goalposts. The idea that prices should rise at roughly 2% is more art than science: it spread, almost virally, after being adopted by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in 1990, and was officially taken up by the Fed in 2012. Scrapping the target would look like an admission that the Fed has failed. Rate-setters fret that consumers’ expectations might become, in central banker-speak, “unanchored,” leading workers to demand ever-higher wages, fueling faster price growth.

Powell and his fellow governors may yet avoid this dilemma. Consumers, whose behavior has proved hard to predict, may retrench as their savings deplete. Rate hikes could trigger a recession, a state that’s painful but has tended to bring inflation down quickly in the past. That won’t win Powell many friends, but faced with the specter of an economy that won’t bend to the central bank’s will, he’d probably rather be effective than popular.

