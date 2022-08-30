IEX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $203.34, changing hands as low as $202.30 per share. IDEX Corporation shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEX's low point in its 52 week range is $172.185 per share, with $240.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.76.

