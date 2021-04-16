IEUR, SPXE: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, where 9,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 12.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEUR, in morning trading today Coca-cola European Partnersis up about 0.1%, and Aercap Holdings is higher by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF, which lost 230,000 of its units, representing a 39.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SPXE, in morning trading today Apple is down about 0.1%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.1%.

