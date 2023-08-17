IEUR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (Symbol: IEUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.13, changing hands as low as $51.05 per share. iShares Core MSCI Europe shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEUR's low point in its 52 week range is $38.54 per share, with $54.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.