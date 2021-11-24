IEUR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (Symbol: IEUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.25, changing hands as low as $57.07 per share. iShares Core MSCI Europe shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEUR's low point in its 52 week range is $49.30 per share, with $60.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.41.

