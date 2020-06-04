IEUR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (Symbol: IEUR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.57, changing hands as high as $44.61 per share. iShares Core MSCI Europe shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEUR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.92 per share, with $50.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.28.

