IESC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IES Holdings Inc (Symbol: IESC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.86, changing hands as low as $49.06 per share. IES Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IESC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IESC's low point in its 52 week range is $36.32 per share, with $56.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.50.

