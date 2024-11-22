IES Holdings Reports Strong Growth and Leadership Changes

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IES Holdings, Inc. reported a robust fiscal year 2024, with a 21% revenue increase to $2.9 billion, driven by strong demand across key markets. The company’s operating income surged by 88%, and net income more than doubled, highlighting successful growth and expansion efforts. IES continues to invest in scalable growth, focusing on infrastructure solutions and enhancing technology for better decision-making, while maintaining a solid financial position with no debt and a strengthened cash balance.

