IES Holdings Reports Strong Growth and Leadership Changes

The latest update is out from IES Holdings ( (IESC) ).
IES Holdings, Inc. reported a robust fiscal year 2024, with a 21% revenue increase to $2.9 billion, driven by strong demand across key markets. The company’s operating income surged by 88%, and net income more than doubled, highlighting successful growth and expansion efforts. IES continues to invest in scalable growth, focusing on infrastructure solutions and enhancing technology for better decision-making, while maintaining a solid financial position with no debt and a strengthened cash balance.
