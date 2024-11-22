News & Insights

IES Holdings Reports Strong Growth and Leadership Changes

November 22, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

The latest update is out from IES Holdings ( (IESC) ).

IES Holdings, Inc. reported a robust fiscal year 2024, with a 21% revenue increase to $2.9 billion, driven by strong demand across key markets. The company’s operating income surged by 88%, and net income more than doubled, highlighting successful growth and expansion efforts. IES continues to invest in scalable growth, focusing on infrastructure solutions and enhancing technology for better decision-making, while maintaining a solid financial position with no debt and a strengthened cash balance.

