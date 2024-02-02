News & Insights

IES Holdings Q1 Earnings Rise, Stock Up In Pre-market

February 02, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC), a provider of integrated electrical and technology systems, Friday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Following this news, IES shares are trading up around 6 percent in pre-market activity.

Quarterly earnings surged 55 percent to $41 million or $1.87 per share from $26.4 million or $1.14 per share of last year.

Excluding items, earnings were $41 million or $1.87 per share compared with $19.9 million or $0.82 per share in the previous year.

Revenue increased 10 percent to $634 million from $575 million in the prior year, on continued strong demand in most key markets.

In pre-market activity, IES Holdings shares are trading at $90, up 5.40% on the Nasdaq.

