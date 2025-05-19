Markets
IESC

IES Holdings Promotes Matthew Simmes To Succeed Jeffrey Gendell As CEO

May 19, 2025 — 08:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC) announced Monday that Matthew Simmes, President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jeffrey Gendell as Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2025, in accordance with the Company's executive succession plan.

In addition, Simmes will continue in his role as President of the Company and will join the Board of Directors.

Meanwhile, Gendell, who was appointed Chairman of the Board in 2016 and CEO in 2020, will become Executive Chairman and will continue to lead the Board of Directors while working closely with Simmes and the rest of IES's senior leadership team.

Simmes, who has spent over 31 years at IES in a variety of increasingly senior roles, was named President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company in 2023 after serving as Chief Operating Officer from 2021 to 2023.

Previously, Simmes was President of the Company's Communications segment from 2017 to 2021 and served as the segment's Vice President of Operations from 2007 to 2016.

