IES Holdings Inc. Reports Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $109.8 million, or $5.44 per share. This compares with $70.7 million, or $3.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IES Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.0 million or $4.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to $974.2 million from $834.0 million last year.

IES Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $109.8 Mln. vs. $70.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.44 vs. $3.50 last year. -Revenue: $974.2 Mln vs. $834.0 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.