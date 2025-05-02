IES Holdings Inc. Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $70.7 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $47.0 million, or $2.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IES Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $66.6 million or $3.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $834.0 million from $705.8 million last year.

IES Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $70.7 Mln. vs. $47.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.50 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $834.0 Mln vs. $705.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.