IES Holdings Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $62.1 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $22.5 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, IES Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.1 million or $2.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.5% to $768.4 million from $584.4 million last year.

IES Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $62.1 Mln. vs. $22.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.67 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $768.4 Mln vs. $584.4 Mln last year.

