IES Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $77.2 million, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $62.1 million, or $2.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IES Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $79.3 million or $3.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $890.2 million from $768.4 million last year.

IES Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.2 Mln. vs. $62.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.81 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue: $890.2 Mln vs. $768.4 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.