IES Holdings, Inc. Announces Executive Succession, Matthew Simmes to Become CEO Effective July 1, 2025

IES Holdings, Inc. announces Matthew Simmes as new CEO effective July 1, 2025, succeeding Jeffrey Gendell.

Quiver AI Summary

IES Holdings, Inc. has announced that Matthew Simmes will take over as Chief Executive Officer from Jeffrey Gendell, effective July 1, 2025, as part of the company's succession plan. Simmes, who has been with IES for over 31 years and previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer, will retain his position as President and join the Board of Directors. Gendell, who has been with the company since 2016 and CEO since 2020, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman while continuing to guide the Board and work closely with Simmes. Both leaders expressed enthusiasm for the future, highlighting their shared commitment to IES’s successful growth and strategic direction. IES Holdings specializes in integrated electrical and technology systems, serving various markets throughout the U.S.

Potential Positives

Matthew Simmes, a long-serving executive with over 31 years at IES, is set to become the new CEO, ensuring continuity and stability in leadership.

The transition aligns with the Company’s executive succession plan, signaling a structured approach to leadership changes.

Former CEO Jeffrey Gendell will continue to play a pivotal role as Executive Chairman, allowing for experienced oversight during the leadership transition.

Simmes' promotion is backed by strong endorsement from Gendell, highlighting his instrumental role in the company's operational and financial successes.

Potential Negatives

Change in leadership may create uncertainty among investors and employees about the future direction of the company.



Transitioning from a long-time CEO to a new leader might disrupt ongoing initiatives and operational continuity.



While the succession plan is stated as part of a strategy, the absence of a detailed outline for Mr. Simmes's vision could raise concerns about his strategic direction.

FAQ

Who is the new CEO of IES Holdings, Inc.?

Matthew Simmes will succeed Jeffrey Gendell as the new CEO effective July 1, 2025.

What roles will Matthew Simmes hold at IES?

Matthew Simmes will continue as President and become a member of the Board of Directors.

What position will Jeffrey Gendell take after stepping down as CEO?

Jeffrey Gendell will become Executive Chairman and continue to lead the Board of Directors.

How long has Matthew Simmes worked at IES?

Matthew Simmes has over 31 years of experience with IES in various senior roles.

What does IES Holdings, Inc. specialize in?

IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems for various end markets, including data centers and residential housing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IESC Insider Trading Activity

$IESC insiders have traded $IESC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IESC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY L ET AL GENDELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,184 shares for an estimated $4,594,679 .

. MATTHEW J SIMMES (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $2,053,265 .

. TRACY MCLAUCHLIN (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,265,100

MARY K NEWMAN (VP, General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $715,575

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IESC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $IESC stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IESC) announced today that Matthew Simmes, President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jeffrey Gendell as Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2025, in accordance with the Company’s executive succession plan. In addition, Mr. Simmes will continue in his role as President of the Company and will join the Board of Directors. Mr. Gendell, who was appointed Chairman of the Board in 2016 and Chief Executive Officer in 2020, will become Executive Chairman and will continue to lead the Board of Directors while working closely with Mr. Simmes and the rest of IES’s senior leadership team.





Mr. Simmes, who has spent over 31 years at IES in a variety of increasingly senior roles, was named President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company in 2023 after serving as Chief Operating Officer from 2021 to 2023. Previously, he was President of the Company’s Communications segment from 2017 to 2021 and served as the segment’s Vice President of Operations from 2007 to 2016.





“I have worked in close partnership with Matt since his promotion to Chief Operating Officer,” said Mr. Gendell. “His leadership has been instrumental not only to the operational and financial success of our four business segments, but also in driving and executing our strategic vision. The Company has grown significantly over the last five years, and Matt’s organizational leadership experience and deep knowledge of our businesses position him well for this role. With Matt leading the Company as CEO, I will continue to focus on the strategic issues that are critical to IES’s long-term success, including organic growth, acquisitions and capital allocation. I look forward to my continued partnership with Matt in the years to come.





“It is truly an honor to be given the opportunity to lead the talented and dedicated people who are the key to IES’s success,” added Mr. Simmes. “The trust and confidence that the Board has shown in my ability to drive the Company forward are humbling and inspiring. I look forward to working with Jeff and the entire IES team to build on the Company’s many successes and pursue the exciting opportunities in front of us.”







About IES Holdings, Inc.







IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 9,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit



www.ies-co.com



.







Company Contact:







Tracy McLauchlin





Chief Financial Officer





IES Holdings, Inc.





(713) 860-1500







Investor Relations Contact:







Robert Winters or Stephen Poe





Alpha IR Group





312-445-2870





IESC@alpha-ir.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.