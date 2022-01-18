IES Holdings (IESC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IES Holdings Inc (Symbol: IESC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.20, changing hands as low as $49.73 per share. IES Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IESC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IESC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.7692 per share, with $56.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.73.

