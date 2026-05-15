IES Holdings (IESC) Price Target Increased by 52.84% to 714.00

The average one-year price target for IES Holdings (NasdaqGM:IESC) has been revised to $714.00 / share. This is an increase of 52.84% from the prior estimate of $467.16 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $707.00 to a high of $735.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.41% from the latest reported closing price of $697.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in IES Holdings. This is an decrease of 187 owner(s) or 33.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IESC is 0.31%, an increase of 8.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 19,833K shares. The put/call ratio of IESC is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 10,348K shares representing 51.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,531K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IESC by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 399K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 393K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 349K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 28.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IESC by 68.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 275K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IESC by 3.12% over the last quarter.

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