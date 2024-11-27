IES Hldgs Recent Insider Activity

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Mary K Newman, VP at IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 26,.

What Happened: Newman made a significant move by purchasing 5,516 shares of IES Hldgs as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,533,503.

In the Wednesday's morning session, IES Hldgs's shares are currently trading at $299.52, experiencing a down of 0.0%.

Unveiling the Story Behind IES Hldgs

IES Holdings Inc owns and manages subsidiaries that design and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provide infrastructure products and services. It has four business segments; Communications, Residential, Infrastructure Solutions, and Commercial & Industrial. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Residential segment in which the company provides electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing installation services. This segment also provides services for installing residential solar power, both for new construction and existing residences.

A Deep Dive into IES Hldgs's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, IES Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.53% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 24.03%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.1, IES Hldgs showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: IES Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 30.29 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for IES Hldgs's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.12 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 17.23, IES Hldgs could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of IES Hldgs's Insider Trades.

