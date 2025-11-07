Markets
GIFI

IES To Acquire Gulf Island In $192 Mln Cash Deal, Stock Up

November 07, 2025 — 10:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IES Holdings (IESC) announced on Friday that it has agreed to acquire Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) for $12 per share in cash, valuing the steel fabricator at about $192 million.

According to IES, the acquisition enhances its capacity to support infrastructure and data center projects in the United States, broadens its Gulf Coast footprint, and adds specialized manufacturing capabilities. According to Gulf Island executives, the deal sets up the company for long-term growth and offers a 52 percent premium.

The deal was approved by the boards of both companies and is anticipated to close by March 2026. Around 20 percent of Gulf Island's stockholders have pledged their support for the deal.

GIFI is currently trading at $11.76, up $3.89 or 49.43 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GIFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.