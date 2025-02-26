$IEP Earnings Results: $IEP Reports Quarterly Earnings

$IEP ($IEP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, missing estimates of $0.18 by $0.37. The company also reported revenue of $2,558,000,000, beating estimates of $2,293,710,000 by $264,290,000.
$IEP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $IEP stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ICAHN CARL C added 17,581,237 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,429,324
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 436,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,785,018
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 249,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,163,338
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 244,004 shares (+766.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,115,514
- MORGAN STANLEY added 217,303 shares (+60.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,884,017
- FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI removed 155,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,104,726
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 137,012 shares (+26.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,187,894
