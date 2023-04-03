IEP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.02, changing hands as high as $52.14 per share. Icahn Enterprises LP shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEP's low point in its 52 week range is $47.17 per share, with $55.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.08.

