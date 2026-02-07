IEMG vs. IXUS: Should You Bet on Emerging Markets or Diversify With Total International Stocks?

Key Points

IEMG has delivered a higher 1-year total return but comes with a deeper 5-year drawdown versus IXUS.

IXUS covers a broader international universe, while IEMG focuses exclusively on emerging markets with heavier tech exposure.

IEMG manages a larger assets under management (AUM) and offers strong liquidity, though at a slightly higher expense ratio.

10 stocks we like better than iShares - iShares Core Msci Emerging Markets ETF ›

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) offers broad developed and emerging market exposure at a lower annual cost, while the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) focuses solely on emerging markets, carries a marginally higher fee, and has seen stronger recent returns.

Both IXUS and IEMG target international equities, but their mandates differ: IXUS spans the entire non-U.S. stock universe, while IEMG zeroes in on emerging markets. This comparison explores their costs, recent performance, risk, portfolio composition, and trading characteristics to help investors identify which ETF may appeal depending on international allocation goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IXUS IEMG Issuer IShares IShares Expense ratio 0.07% 0.09% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-02) 35.9% 41.5% Dividend yield 3.24% 2.75% AUM $51.9 billion $120.0 billion Beta 1.02 0.96

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

IXUS is slightly more affordable with a 0.07% expense ratio compared to IEMG’s 0.09%, and it also pays a higher dividend yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IXUS IEMG Max drawdown (5 y) (30.05%) (37.16%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,305 $1,106

What's inside

IEMG holds 2,725 stocks from emerging economies, emphasizing technology (26%), financial services (21%), and consumer cyclicals (12%). Its largest positions are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, and Tencent Holdings, with the top holding representing over 10% of assets. The fund has operated for 13.3 years, offering targeted emerging market exposure with substantial company concentration at the top.

IXUS casts a wider net, holding 4,173 stocks across developed and emerging markets. It leans toward financial services (21%), industrials (15%), and basic materials (13%), with its top positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ASML, and Samsung Electronics. While both funds share some major holdings, IXUS dilutes single-company risk by spreading assets across a broader universe and more sectors.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

International stocks delivered spectacular returns in 2025, outpacing U.S. markets by double digits thanks to a weaker dollar, attractive valuations, and strong earnings growth. Both IXUS and IEMG are smart ways to capture this opportunity, the difference being that IXUS offers comprehensive diversification while IEMG concentrates on emerging economies.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the top holding in both funds, evidence of how the AI boom has elevated chipmakers globally. But the portfolios diverge sharply from there. IXUS balances this semiconductor exposure across mature European consumer and pharmaceutical companies, Japanese manufacturers, and a measured dose of emerging market growth. IEMG leans heavily into technology across multiple Asian economies, creating a portfolio where tech represents over a quarter of assets and economic development risk is concentrated in faster-growing but more volatile markets.

Investors interested in international stocks should note that while they offer diversification beyond U.S. megacap tech dominance, they also come with currency risk and geopolitical uncertainty. IXUS is a good bet for investors wanting complete international exposure as a core holding who value stability across developed and emerging markets. IEMG appeals to those making a deliberate bet on emerging market outperformance, comfortable with heightened volatility and willing to accept concentrated technology and geographic risk for potentially higher long-term growth.

Should you buy stock in iShares - iShares Core Msci Emerging Markets ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares - iShares Core Msci Emerging Markets ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares - iShares Core Msci Emerging Markets ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Sara Appino has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tencent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.