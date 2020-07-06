IEMG, UJB: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, where 12,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEMG, in morning trading today Alibaba Group is up about 5.7%, and JD.COM is up by about 3.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra High Yield, which lost 25,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of UJB, in morning trading today Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield is up about 0.4%.

