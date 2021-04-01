IEMG, PPH: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), which added 4,200,000 units, or a 0.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEMG, in morning trading today Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) is up about 0.2%, and JD.COM (JD) is up by about 1.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH), which added 950,000 units, for a 38.2% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PPH, in morning trading today Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is down about 0.1%, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is lower by about 1.1%.

