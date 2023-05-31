IEMG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: IEMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.54, changing hands as low as $47.34 per share. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEMG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.443 per share, with $53.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.36.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
CMS Dividend Growth Rate
ALG Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.