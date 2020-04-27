IEMG, HYND: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, where 42,600,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEMG, in morning trading today Alibaba Group is up about 0.3%, and JD.COM is higher by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund, which lost 300,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.