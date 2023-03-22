IEMG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: IEMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.70, changing hands as high as $48.06 per share. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEMG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.443 per share, with $57.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.72.

