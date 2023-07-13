IEI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $115.89, changing hands as high as $115.96 per share. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEI's low point in its 52 week range is $112.259 per share, with $121.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.80.

