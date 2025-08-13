Ieh Posts 11 Percent Revenue Drop in Q1

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) declined by 11% in Q1 FY2026, with the company reporting both an operating and net loss (GAAP) after posting profits in the prior year.

Backlog increased 25% since the beginning of FY2026, reflecting strong order momentum in defense, particularly from new missile defense contracts, with over $2.5 million in orders booked in recent weeks.

Cash levels ended 43% higher than in Q1 FY2025

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

IEH (OTC:IEHC), a specialty electronic connector manufacturer serving the military, aerospace, and industrial markets, reported first quarter fiscal 2026 results on August 13, 2025. The report highlighted a notable decline in both revenue and profit on a GAAP basis compared to Q1 FY2025, driven in part by slowdowns in key end markets and customer procurement schedules. There were no consensus analyst estimates for this period, but management had warned of potential volatility. Revenue (GAAP) dropped to $6.3 million, down from $7.1 million in Q1 FY2025. Results swung from profits to losses, with net income (GAAP) falling to a loss of $0.65 million and basic earnings per share (EPS) (GAAP) turning negative. Despite these setbacks, the company reported a 25% increase in backlog since the beginning of FY2026 and Cash was 43% higher than in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. In summary, the quarter revealed ongoing operational and market challenges but also some forward-looking positives, particularly for defense programs.

Metric Q1 2026(quarter ended June 30, 2025) Q1 2025(quarter ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change Revenue $6.3 million $7.1 million (11.2%) Operating Income $(0.76) million $0.33 million N/M Net Income $(0.65) million $0.39 million N/M EPS, Basic $(0.27) $0.17 N/M Cash 43% above Q1 2025 N/A 43% Backlog 25% above beginning of FY 2026 N/A N/A

About the business and strategic focus areas

IEH develops and manufactures electronic connectors for applications where reliability under harsh conditions is mandatory. Its core expertise is in Hyperboloid contact technology, which allows it to meet exacting military and aerospace standards.

The company is sharply focused on a few main areas: maintaining its technical lead in connector design, expanding into new markets beyond its core defense and aerospace base, and managing customer and supply chain risks. Success depends on its ability to continue securing defense contracts, broaden its client list, and mitigate raw material and customer concentration risks.

Quarter highlights: Revenue pressure, backlog growth, and new defense orders

Revenue (GAAP) declined by 11% in Q1 FY2026, with management primarily attributing the decrease to delayed customer schedules and ongoing weakness in commercial aerospace markets. No specific breakdown by segment or geography was given. Previous guidance had warned of uneven performance, but the step back from both a revenue and profit standpoint was notable. Operating income shifted from a profit last year to a loss this year (GAAP), mirroring the trend in net income.

Cash levels increased sharply, ending 43% above the prior-year quarter, despite the net and operating losses. While management did not disclose the actual cash balance, cash was 43% higher than in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. The company maintains an inventory of raw materials and component parts to avoid shortages and ensure continued production.

One of the most significant positives was a 25% increase in backlog since the beginning of FY2026. Backlog measures the value of unfilled orders and is a vital indicator for a manufacturing business, as it often signals future revenue flow. Management highlighted several large new orders worth over $2.5 million in the missile defense arena, specifically naming contracts supporting Patriot, AMRAAM, and LTMADS defense programs. The company's pipeline for additional orders remains robust, with the CEO noting, “Our sales pipeline indicates more orders are on the horizon.”

The defense segment, which typically accounts for more than half of sales, continued to anchor performance. The report cited slow recovery in commercial aerospace as a key drag but highlighted that long-term projections for defense remain strong. No margin figures or segment-level data were disclosed.

Looking forward: Guidance and key issues for investors

Instead, management emphasized a positive “long-term trajectory” and confidence in future order flow, primarily driven by defense and space. No forecast was given on the timing of a commercial aerospace recovery or on the impact of backlog conversion rates.

For the coming quarters, investors are likely to keep a close watch on the rate at which the company turns its elevated backlog into actual sales, as well as progress in diversifying its customer set. Ongoing efforts to expand via organic and inorganic means -- that is, developing new products or acquiring new businesses -- were mentioned, but without specific details or targets for growth. The company's history of high customer concentration and recent inventory accounting issues will remain important areas to monitor. Management did not provide further guidance on these risks or on any planned changes to its financial reporting approach.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.