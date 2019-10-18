IEH Corporation: Undervalued Microcap With Strong FCF Generation

By Jim Zimmerman:This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here. Summary

We focus on smaller companies with “Ft. Knox” balance sheets and large & sustainable free cash flow yields and we are typically seeking a double-digit FCF yield or higher on an unleveraged basis. The objective is for the sustainable FCF to eventually drive up the share price to a more reasonable valuation through share buybacks, debt reductions, dividends, or accretive acquisitions. Obviously, it is important we have a management team that cares about shareholder value. We focus on small-cap stocks because there is a much better chance to find an attractive investment opportunity which is under-followed or undiscovered.

IEH Corporation (OTCQX:IEHC) is an under-valued manufacturer of highly specialized printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications. Most of its connector-type products are made-to-order and highly customized, giving the Company a strong competitive position. Its products are used as components of larger assemblies of finished goods. IEHC produces Hyperboloid Connectors and contacts, primarily employed in mission-critical military and commercial aerospace applications. Hyperboloid Connectors have been in use for over 40 years under the most demanding conditions and hyperboloid technology has proven itself to be the leading design for integrity and reliability. Hyperboloid Connectors have a proprietary technology that has been proven over many years which helps create a strong competitive moat for the Company’s business model.

Below are some examples of Hyperboloid Connectors and Contacts:

Hyperboloid Connectors have certain key attributes that are important to OEM customers who require high performance connectors, including: 1) low insertion or extraction forces; 2) impervious to shocks and vibrations; 3) higher current-carrying capacity; and 4) longer useful lives.

Hyperboloid Connectors are used in the following applications:

Hyperboloid products are integrated by the Company’s large OEM customers on major aerospace and defense programs, including: E-2; AMRAAM; THAAD; Orion; JSF and F-35; Patriot; Mark-54 Torpedo; F14; F15; F18; and F22; APKWS; Longbow Apache AH-64; Hubble Space Telescope; Airbus A320; Airbus A350; Airbus A380; Boeing 737; Boeing 737MAX; E-Taxi; Dreamliner; and COMAC C919.

IEHC’s customers include Lockheed Martin; Raytheon; Northrop Grumman; Elbit Systems; NASA; Honeywell; Triumph Group; BAE Systems; Biomet; Crane Aerospace & Electronics; Orbital; GE Aviation; Rockwell Collins; Parker; Curtiss Wright Controls; and Samsung/Thales.

Importantly, IEHC manufactures a custom-oriented, niche, highly “sticky” type product. There is only one other significant Hyperboloid Connector manufacturer globally, which is Smiths Interconnect, a subsidiary of Smiths Group plc (OTCPK:SMGKF), located in the United Kingdom. Hyperboloid Connectors are not an easy product to make. IEHC has worked 40 years to perfect it, it’s a very niche product, and you are dealing with huge companies like Raytheon who are too large to make these small products themselves. Further, these are critical products in mission-critical applications (on a satellite or a plane) where they absolutely cannot fail. Reliability and durability are far more important than price to these large customers. Therefore, the products tend to be highly sticky and reliable and steady, with large OEM’s reluctant to switch products unless there is a major problem. As management described to us, “when its an iPhone, the connector is not as important, but with avionics and commercial jets, the product cannot fail.”

IEHC has only 2.4m shares outstanding and its trading volume is very light, so this idea is only appropriate for PA accounts or small- and micro-cap funds. However, some investment firms have been able to assemble meaningful stakes over time such as Zeff Capital which holds 330k shares or 14% of total shares outstanding.

IEHC’s shares currently trade at about $20 per share with about 2.4m shares outstanding for a market cap of $48m. IEHC has a “Ft. Knox” balance sheet with net cash position of about $6m as of 6/30/19 for a total enterprise value ((EV)) of about $42m. LTM EBITDA is about $6.5m. LTM free cash flow ((FCF)) is about $4m. IEHC is currently trading at about 6.5x LTM adjusted EBITDA and a 10% unleveraged FCF yield.

The Company has grown revenues from $16m in fiscal 2015 (ended 3/31) to $28m in fiscal 2019 or about 15% per annum. Adjusted EBITDA grew from $3m in fiscal 2015 to $7m in fiscal 2019 or over 20% per annum. Importantly, fiscal 2019 included a large non-recurring order in Q1. We believe adjusted EBITDA will likely be in the $6.5m to $8m range in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021. The Company has grown over the last several years but not in a straight line. We think adjusted EBITDA can grow modestly by fiscal 2021 to about $8m.

We believe IEHC can sustainably generate close to $4m of free cash flow with current operations for an unleveraged free cash flow yield of close to 10% which we believe is attractive with 10-year treasury rates below 2%. We believe IEHC can likely use its free cash flow and “Ft. Knox” balance sheet to grow organically as well as through potential niche acquisitions. Importantly, we look at unleveraged free cash flow yields in our investments and on this basis the Company is attractive for a small industrial manufacturer with a proprietary, custom-oriented product whose business is growing revenues at double digit rates.

We believe IEHC’s conservative, smart, and focused management team is a significant competitive advantage for investors. CEO David Offerman’s focused strategy on leveraging the Company’s proprietary technology with Hyperboloid Connectors into growth with new customers, expanding relationships with existing customers and into adjacent new products and new geographies has been key to growing sales. We expect this to continue.

Based on 8x our estimate of adjusted EBITDA of $8m by fiscal 2021 plus $10m in estimated net cash by fiscal year end 2021, IEHC would have a market cap of close to $75m or about $32 per share versus the current $20 share price (+65%).

Business Description

IEHC designs, develops, and manufactures connectors for printed circuit boards and custom interconnects for high performance applications. Its products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. The Company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to government, military, aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial, test equipment, and commercial electronic markets. It markets its products in the United States, Canada, Israel, India, various Pacific Rim countries, South Korea, and the European Union. The Company was formerly known as Industrial Heat-Treating Company, Inc. and changed its name to IEH Corporation in March 1989. The Company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Strong Management Team Oriented Towards Disciplined, Long-Term Value Creation

We like management which is led by CEO David Offerman. David has been on the Board since July 2016 and was elected to replace his father, Michael Offerman, as Chairman, President, and CEO following his father’s passing in March 2017. David was previously Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Company. The Offerman’s are the largest shareholders with about 45% of total shares. We believe the growth strategy David Offerman is executing over the last few years makes great sense, including new products, growing with the existing customer base, and geographic expansion, and has improved profitability. Offerman is a conservative, disciplined, long-term operator who takes a low-risk approach that we like. The Company has been run for over 78 years and four generations by family-run management and we believe there is strong commitment to driving shareholder value for the long-term.

Attractive Valuation with Large and Sustainable Free Cash Flow Yield

IEHC is currently trading at about 6.5x adjusted EBITDA, which is attractive for a custom manufacturing business that is growing at double digits organically and requires modest capital investments and produces strong free cash flow. We believe IEHC can sustainably generate free cash flow of $4m or more per year as compared to its current enterprise value ((EV)) of about $42m for an unleveraged FCF yield of about 10%. We believe this is attractive when compared to 10-year treasury rates near 2% and in a world that is contemplating negative interest rates.

Unique Product that is “Sticky” with Large Barriers to Entry that Create a Strong Competitive Advantage

There is only one other competitor in the Hyperboloid Connector industry, which is Smith’s Interconnect (owned by Smiths Group plc (see comparable summary). Few companies can make Hyperboloid Connectors. Hyperboloid Connectors create a strong competitive advantage for IEHC. These connectors have taken more than 40 years to perfect because the development of these products requires highly refined, detailed and customized consistency. The Company makes the analogy to a “Ferrari” and says there are not many Ferraris on the road, but those who purchase them are not purchasing them with the intent to save money, but they are purchasing these vehicles for unique performance and because they are the “best of the best.” Similarly, IEHC products are used in mission critical applications and absolutely cannot fail. This helps create a strong barrier to entry and moat around IEHC’s business model.

Hyperboloid Connectors are more costly than most on-the-shelf connectors. Reliability and high performance is much more important. Hyperboloid Connectors are often designed into the specs of an OEM’s major project, such as an aircraft or satellite. In the words of CEO Offerman, “you simply cannot pull a satellite over to the side of the road” – IEHC makes products that require extremely high reliability.

Strong Revenue Growth Trends in Recent Years

We believe the high-performance characteristics of Hyperboloid Connectors create very sticky customer relationships that can last many years. It is rare and very difficult and expensive for an OEM to remove and replace IEHC’s products from their product designs.

From fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2019, revenues have grown from $16m to $28m year due to new products and new customers and expanded relationships with existing customers. Revenue declined in Q1 of fiscal 2020 (ended 3/31), but management had been very clear that prior year Q1 of fiscal 2019 included a large order that would not recur. Excluding that order, the Company exhibited growth in Q1 of 2020.

The Company stated in its press release regarding Q1 results that: “it is worth noting that our recent revenue growth continues, we maintain an historically high backlog, and with the increase in our production output and the opportunities in our pipeline, we look forward to continued success in this current fiscal year.” The backlog of orders for the Company’s products amounted to approximately $18,407,000 at March 29, 2019 as compared to $15,658,000 at March 30, 2018.

There is also an opportunity to grow international sales which are about 15% of total sales at present. The Company believes they may be able to eventually grow international sales to about 30% of total sales.

The Company is targeting sales growth of about 10% to 15% per year in the future.

Strong and Stable Customer Base

IEH has a strong and stable customer base. Some of their customers include Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Honeywell, GE Aviation, and more as seen below:

IEH Corporation’s three largest customers each account for about 10-15% of revenues. One of their largest customers is Raytheon. Company notes, however, that their customers, such as Raytheon, are categorized and like a lot of big contractors, divided into many units such as communications, cyber security, etc. Each of these larger customers is essentially comprised up of 3-4 smaller companies. For this reason, management is less concerned about customer concentration and believes losing an entire customer at once would be very unlikely due to this structure.

Key Aerospace and Defense Markets are Forecasted to Grow Over the Next Several Years

The outlook for the aerospace and defense industries that IEHC serves remain solid over the next few years. There continues to be a growing demand expected across commercial air travel, defense, and space service markets. The commercial aerospace market is expected to grow as air traffic is expected to grow at 4.5% annually with 33,000 new passenger and dedicated freighter aircraft expected at a value of over $5 trillion over the next 20 years. Global defense spending is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3.0% over the 2017 to 2022 period and expected to exceed $2 trillion by 2022. Drivers include heightened global security threats as well as higher defense spending from other major regional powers such as India, Japan, and China.

“Ft. Knox” Balance Sheet Reduces Risk and Creates Opportunities

IEHC has a “Ft. Knox” balance sheet today with a strong net cash position of almost $6m. We believe the Company’s strong balance sheet substantially reduces risk and also gives the Company opportunity to take advantage of strategic opportunities which are both organic and inorganic.

Strong Cash Flow Generation and Cash-Generative Business Model

IEHC generated strong cash from operations and FCF in fiscal 2019. Cash from operations was $6m and FCF was almost $5m. We believe these levels of cash from operations and FCF can be sustained and can grow over the next few fiscal years.

Potential for Accretive Acquisitions, Share Repurchases, and Special Dividends

IEHC has several tools at its disposal to drive long-term shareholder value. In fiscal 2019, the Company paid a special dividend of 25 cents per share. We believe IEHC is likely to use its strong cash generation to drive shareholder value over the next few years via accretive acquisitions, special dividends, or share repurchases.

Conclusion and Target Price

At 8x our adjusted EBITDA estimate for fiscal 2021 (ended 3/31) of about $8m, plus $10m of net cash at fiscal year-end 2021, IEHC would have a market value of close to $75m or about $32 per share (+65%). If IEHC’s management team continues to execute and its Hyperboloid Connector and customer connector business continues to grow, we think our target prices could be achieved.

The Offerman family owns over 40% and Zeff Capital owns over 10%, as seen below. We believe these are positives for long term value of the company.

Major Shareholders

Michael Offerman 41% Zeff Capital 14% Hikari Tsushin 5% David Offermand 2%

Michael Offerman 41% IEH Corp. (OTCQX:IEHC) Smith’s Group plc (OTCPK:SMGKF) Zeff Capital 14% IEHC Smith’s Group Hikari Tsushin 5% manufactures printed circuit board connectors for high performance applications) operates as a technology company, providing specialty devices and consumables) David Offermand 2% Cash $6m $0.5b LTD $0 $1.4b Net Debt ($6m) $0.9b S/E $23m $2.4m Price $20 $1,559 Shares 2.4 396 Market Cap $48m $8.4b Enter. Value ((EV)) $42m $9.4b Rev - LTM $28m $3.2b Adj EBITDA - LTM $6m $573m EV to Adj EBITDA 6.5x 16x EV to LTM Revenues 1.5x 3.3x Capex – LTM $1m $232m Cash from ops – LTM EV to OCF – LTM $6m 6.5x $369m 30x

Catalysts

Strong free cash flow generation; net cash position should build by $4-5m per year but may be used for niche accretive acquisitions. Low valuation of 6x LTM EBITDA and 10% unleveraged FCF yield for a niche business with double-digit organic revenue growth. “Ft. Knox” balance sheet with net cash position of $6m at present and we estimate at least $10m by year-end 2021. Recognition of IEHC’s proprietary technology and customized solutions to important, hard-to-solve requirements for its major aerospace, defense, and industrial customers. Recognition of IEHC’s high ROIC and cash-generative business model. Major share repurchase; large special dividends. Possible acquisition of IEHC by a strategic or financial purchaser.

Risks

Economy turns down sharply, especially in IEHC’s aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. IEHC misallocates capital into a poor acquisition. New technologies or services materially impact IEHC.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: We own shares of IEHC. We may buy or sell these shares at any time without notice. The information in the write-up is believed to be correct as of the date written but readers should do their own verification of this information and analysis of this potential investment. We undertake no obligation to update this write-up if new information arises at a future date.

