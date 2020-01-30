IEFA, UCO: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA), which added 23,000,000 units, or a 2.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEFA, in morning trading today NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is down about 2%, and Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) is lower by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO), which added 5,700,000 units, for a 36.3% increase in outstanding units.

