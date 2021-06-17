IEFA, SPEU: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, which added 17,200,000 units, or a 1.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEFA, in morning trading today WIX.COM is up about 4%, and Check Point Software Technologies is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF, which added 1,800,000 units, for a 36.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SPEU, in morning trading today Ryanair Holdings is up about 1.2%.

