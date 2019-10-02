IEFA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: IEFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.94, changing hands as low as $59.63 per share. iShares Core MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEFA's low point in its 52 week range is $52.97 per share, with $64.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.55.

