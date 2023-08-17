IEFA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: IEFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.62, changing hands as low as $65.24 per share. iShares Core MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEFA's low point in its 52 week range is $51.34 per share, with $69.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.35.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: CENT Average Annual Return
BXRX YTD Return
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding W.W. Grainger
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.