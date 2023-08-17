IEFA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: IEFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.62, changing hands as low as $65.24 per share. iShares Core MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEFA's low point in its 52 week range is $51.34 per share, with $69.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.35.

