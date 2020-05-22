IEFA, JPMF: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, where 6,600,000 units were destroyed, or a 0.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEFA, in morning trading today Nxp Semiconductors is down about 0.9%, and Check Point Software Technologies is up by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the JPMF ETF, which lost 700,000 of its units, representing a 27.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

