IEFA, FNK: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, where 19,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEFA, in morning trading today Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is up about 0.2%, and Check Point Software Technologies is lower by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund, which lost 550,000 of its units, representing a 30.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FNK, in morning trading today Ovintiv is up about 4.7%, and Targa Resources is higher by about 2.5%.

