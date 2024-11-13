News & Insights

IEFA Crowded With Sellers

November 13, 2024

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: IEFA) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $71.635 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares Core MSCI EAFE, the RSI reading has hit 29.1 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 64.7. A bullish investor could look at IEFA's 29.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IEFA's low point in its 52 week range is $65.725 per share, with $78.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE 1 Year Performance Chart

