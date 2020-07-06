IEF, UVXY: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 18,200,000 units, or a 11.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, which added 9,800,000 units, for a 38.8% increase in outstanding units.

