Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,400,000 units, or a 7.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RBLD, in morning trading today Cloudflare is trading flat, and Constellation Energy is up by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: IEF, RBLD: Big ETF Inflows

