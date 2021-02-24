IEF, ECLN: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 5,500,000 units, or a 4.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of ECLN, in morning trading today Nextera Energy Partners is off about 0.1%, and Nextera Energy is lower by about 1.4%.

