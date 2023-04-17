IEF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.53, changing hands as low as $98.42 per share. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEF's low point in its 52 week range is $92.48 per share, with $105.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.38.
