IEDI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (Symbol: IEDI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.88, changing hands as high as $56.25 per share. iShares U.S. Consumer Focused shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEDI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEDI's low point in its 52 week range is $48.06 per share, with $58.473 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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