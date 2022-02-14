IEA's Birol hopes OPEC+ can close gap between words and actions -state TV via translator

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency's chief Fatih Birol said on Monday that he hopes OPEC+ can close the gap between their words and their actions.

Speaking at an industry event in Cairo broadcasted by Egyptian state television, Birol added that the politicization of gas markets in Europe benefits no one.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.