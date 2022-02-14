US Markets

IEA's Birol hopes OPEC+ can close gap between words and actions -state TV via translator

Contributor
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NTB SCANPIX

The International Energy Agency's chief Fatih Birol said on Monday that he hopes OPEC+ can close the gap between their words and their actions.

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency's chief Fatih Birol said on Monday that he hopes OPEC+ can close the gap between their words and their actions.

Speaking at an industry event in Cairo broadcasted by Egyptian state television, Birol added that the politicization of gas markets in Europe benefits no one.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular