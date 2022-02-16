US Markets

IEA's Birol again urges OPEC+ to narrow their oil production gap

Aziz El Yakoubi Reuters
The International Energy Agency's head Fatih Birol said on Wednesday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, known as OPEC+, needed to narrow the gap between their production targets and actual output.

"There is a significant difference between the targets that OPEC+ countries set in terms of their production levels, and what is produced today," Birol told a conference in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

"It will be important for OPEC+ to narrow this gap and hopefully provide more volumes to the market," he said.

