IEA ups oil demand forecast as vaccinations brighten outlook

Noah Browning Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Vaccine rollouts are brightening the outlook for global oil demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, though rising cases in some major oil-consuming countries show a recovery may be fragile.

"Fundamentals look decidedly stronger," the IEA said in its monthly report.

"The massive overhang in global oil inventories that built up during last year's COVID-19 demand shock is being worked off, vaccine campaigns are gathering pace and the global economy appears to be on a better footing."

