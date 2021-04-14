IEA ups oil demand forecast as vaccinations brighten outlook

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Vaccine rollouts are brightening the outlook for global oil demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, though rising cases in some major oil-consuming countries show a recovery may be fragile.

"Fundamentals look decidedly stronger," the IEA said in its monthly report.

"The massive overhang in global oil inventories that built up during last year's COVID-19 demand shock is being worked off, vaccine campaigns are gathering pace and the global economy appears to be on a better footing."

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.