IEA to release 120 mln barrels over six month period

April 7 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday confirmed member country contributions to the second collective action to release oil stocks in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The commitments submitted by members reached 120 million barrels to be released over a six month period, the IEA added.

The U.S. will release 60 million barrels of oil from storage and Japan will release 15 million barrels.

Other major contributors include South Korea, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Country

Thousand barrels

United States

60559

Japan

15000

South Korea

7230

Germany

6480

France

6047

Italy

5000

United Kingdom

4408

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Seher Dareen and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

