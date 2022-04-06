US Markets

IEA to release 120 mln barrels of oil to ease prices - Bloomberg

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

The International Energy Agency (IEA) will release 120 million barrels of oil to ease prices, half of which would come from the United States, while other IEA members would provide the rest, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter.

April 6 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) will release 120 million barrels of oil to ease prices, half of which would come from the United States, while other IEA members would provide the rest, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter.

The U.S. contribution would be a part of the 180 million barrels that President Joe Biden has already announced, the reporter said, citing unidentified sources.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular