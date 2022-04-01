US Markets

IEA states agree on coordinated oil release, details forthcoming - Japan

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Member countries of the International Energy Agency committed to another coordinated oil release in an extraordinary meeting on Friday, according to Japan's industry ministry.

Tokyo, April 1 (Reuters) - Member countries of the International Energy Agency committed to another coordinated oil release in an extraordinary meeting on Friday, according to Japan's industry ministry.

Volumes and timing of the second tapping of strategic storage by U.S.-allied countries in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be agreed within a week, Hidechika Koizumi, director of International affairs division at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry told reporters.

(Reporting By Yuka Obayashi; writing by Noah Browning; editing by David Evans)

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular